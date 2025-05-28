Swiss government seeks better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees

The Swiss government would like to see better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees with “S” status. It has now set a goal of 50% of Ukrainian refugees to be in employment by the end of 2025, compared with 38% at present. Cantons that do not meet the target will have to take additional measures.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government set a target of 50% employment by the end of 2025 for people who have lived in Switzerland for at least three years. This rate is currently around 38%, according to a government press release.

A year ago, the federal government instructed the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) to examine financial incentives for cantons that do not meet the targets. However, a federal and cantonal working group has come to the conclusion that such a bonus system would not have the desired effect on integration into the labor market, as was reported on Wednesday.

However, cantons with a significantly below-average employment rate will have to take additional measures from 2026. As a first step, they are obliged to draw up and implement an action plan with the aim of increasing the employment rate. If these cantonal measures are not sufficient, the canton must have its system for promoting integration evaluated externally.

