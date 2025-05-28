Swiss government seeks better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss government seeks better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees
The Swiss government would like to see better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees with “S” status. It has now set a goal of 50% of Ukrainian refugees to be in employment by the end of 2025, compared with 38% at present. Cantons that do not meet the target will have to take additional measures.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les réfugiés ukrainiens en Suisse doivent travailler davantage
Original
On Wednesday, the Swiss government set a target of 50% employment by the end of 2025 for people who have lived in Switzerland for at least three years. This rate is currently around 38%, according to a government press release.
A year ago, the federal government instructed the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) to examine financial incentives for cantons that do not meet the targets. However, a federal and cantonal working group has come to the conclusion that such a bonus system would not have the desired effect on integration into the labor market, as was reported on Wednesday.
However, cantons with a significantly below-average employment rate will have to take additional measures from 2026. As a first step, they are obliged to draw up and implement an action plan with the aim of increasing the employment rate. If these cantonal measures are not sufficient, the canton must have its system for promoting integration evaluated externally.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.