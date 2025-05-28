The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace

Swiss government seeks better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees

hospital
If cantons don't reach the goal for labour integration of Ukrainian refugees, they will have to undergo an audit. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government seeks better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees
Listening: Swiss government seeks better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees

The Swiss government would like to see better labour integration of Ukrainian refugees with “S” status. It has now set a goal of 50% of Ukrainian refugees to be in employment by the end of 2025, compared with 38% at present. Cantons that do not meet the target will have to take additional measures.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Wednesday, the Swiss government set a target of 50% employment by the end of 2025 for people who have lived in Switzerland for at least three years. This rate is currently around 38%, according to a government press release.

A year ago, the federal government instructed the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) to examine financial incentives for cantons that do not meet the targets. However, a federal and cantonal working group has come to the conclusion that such a bonus system would not have the desired effect on integration into the labor market, as was reported on Wednesday.

+ New Swiss policy for Ukrainian refugees leaves many unanswered questions

However, cantons with a significantly below-average employment rate will have to take additional measures from 2026. As a first step, they are obliged to draw up and implement an action plan with the aim of increasing the employment rate. If these cantonal measures are not sufficient, the canton must have its system for promoting integration evaluated externally.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR