Pilots rate Zurich airport ahead of Geneva and Basel in terms of safety

Zurich was only surpassed by Leipzig and Munich. Geneva and Basel came in at 26th and 30th place respectively. Frankfurt, the largest airport that was assessed, ranked 14th overall while the relatively new capital city airport Berlin-Brandenburg came 15th. Lübeck in northern Germany took last place in the rankings.
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), the German pilots’ association, has been analysing and rating German airports according to international safety standards every year since 1978. This year, pilots from Aeropers, the professional pilot’s association of Swiss International Airlines and Edelweiss, were part of the project group for the first time, according to a press release issued by Aeropers on Wednesday.
There are daily incidents at airports around the world, ranging from minor incidents to serious accidents. Runway incursions, i.e. unauthorised access to runways, are a particular problem.
More
More
Swiss aviation’s worst air disaster remembered 25 years on
This content was published on
Twenty-five years ago today, a Swissair MD-11 jet crashed near Halifax, Canada, killing all 229 people onboard.
According to Aeropers, safety-related incidents can have serious consequences with numerous fatalities. This was demonstrated by the accident in Milan Linate in 2001, where over 700 people were killed when two aircraft collided close to the ground. At that time, guidance boards along the taxiways did not comply with the official guidelines.
Aeropers wants to continue the safety assessment of the three Swiss national airports of Zurich, Geneva and Basel on an annual basis and regularly take part in the airport check organised by the German Cockpit Association. The aim is to be able to guarantee safety standards from the pilots’ perspective.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel case
This content was published on
The Court of Justice of the European Union has reduced the fine imposed on Credit Suisse from €83.2 million to €28.9 million, while confirming its involvement in a spot foreign exchange cartel.
This content was published on
A prisoner who escaped on Thursday in Baden, canton Aargau, is still on the run. The 23-year-old Albanian, who was in custody for burglary, was wearing handcuffs when he escaped.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.