World Bank board approves new Ukraine fund, with money from US, Japan, Canada, sources say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board on Thursday approved the creation of a new financial intermediary fund (FIF) to support Ukraine, with contributions expected from the United States, Canada and Japan, three sources familiar with the decision said.

The only objection to the vote came from Russia, two of the sources familiar with the vote said.