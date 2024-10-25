World Bank rolls out new strategy to boost economic opportunities for women

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank announced on Thursday a new gender strategy aimed at boosting economic opportunities for women and enabling their participation in the global economy through social protection and access to broadband and capital.

The Gender Strategy 2024-2030, unveiled during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, has set goals by 2030 that aim to enable 300 million more women to use broadband internet, unlocking essential services, financial services, education and job opportunities.

It also aims to support 250 million women with social protection programs focusing on the poorest and most vulnerable, and to provide 80 million more women and women-led businesses with capital, addressing constraints to entrepreneurship growth.

“When we increase women’s economic participation, it not only boosts the global economy, but also strengthens families and communities,” World Bank President Ajay Banga said in a statement. “Through economic empowerment we are building a ladder out of poverty and extending hope and dignity as far as possible.”