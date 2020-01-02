Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Foreign affairs

World Economic Forum 2020 Mnuchin to head US delegation to Davos

Davos at night

The annual WEF meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos attracts some 3,000 people: global leaders, industry chiefs and bigwigs from the worlds of civil society, religion, technology and the arts. 

(© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

The US delegation at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. It is unclear whether President Donald Trump will again attend the annual event.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that Mnuchin would head the US delegation in Davos. He will be joined by officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labour Secretary Eugene Scalia, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

In mid-December it was reported that Trump planned to attend the annual gatheringexternal link of 3,000 global economic and world leaders and celebrities in the Swiss resort, which runs from January 21-24, citing a source familiar with the plan. A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Wednesday that Trump is still expected to attend this year.

In 2019, Trump had to cancel his trip to Davos due to a government shutdown. He attended the Davos forum in 2018.

In December it was reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had forbidden ministers from attending WEF gathering.  

"Our focus is on delivering for the people, not champagne with billionaires," said a Downing Street source. 

To mark its 50th annual meeting the WEF organisers have chosen a manifesto for a more sustainable capitalism: "Actors for a more coherent and sustainable world". 

Keystone-SDA/sb

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters