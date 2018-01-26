World Economic Forum From Trump to Trudeau: a who’s who for Davos 2018
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has always attracted movers and shakers from a wide range of countries and fields. This year, however, the number of A-list guests has been particularly high, with one attendee in particular happy to grab the headlines.
Presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens have all gathered this week in the mountain resort of Davos in eastern Switzerland, as well as economists and business leaders.
In addition to actual royalty, such as King Felipe of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan, several members of the showbiz royal family have also been sighted, such as singer Elton John, actor Cate Blanchett and Shah Rukh Khan, arguably the world’s most famous Bollywood actor.
But it was the arrival of US President Donald Trump that really grabbed the attention of the media and other participants – not to mention the Swiss security services.