Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

World food prices ease slightly in July, UN says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -The United Nations world food price index eased slightly in July according to data released on Friday, with a decline in the index for cereals offset in part by increases for meat, vegetable oils and sugar.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.8 points in July, down from 121.0 in June. The June reading was revised after initially being given as 120.6.

The FAO Cereals Price Index declined 3.8% to its lowest level in nearly four years with global export prices for all major cereals falling for the second consecutive month.

Wheat prices fell on seasonal availability from ongoing winter wheat harvests in the northern hemisphere and favourable conditions for spring wheat crops in Canada and the U.S., the FAO said.

“Maize (corn) export prices also declined as harvests in Argentina and Brazil progressed ahead of last year’s pace and crop conditions in the United States remained robust,” the report added.

Prior to July, the FAO food price index had risen for four consecutive months after hitting a three-year low in February as food prices receded from a record peak set in March 2022, following Russia’s invasion of fellow crop export major Ukraine.

The July value was 3.1% down on its level one year ago and 24.7% below its 2022 high point.

(Reporting by Nigel HuntEditing by Peter Graff and Barbara Lewis)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR