The Swiss Malaria Group has announced the winners of a photography and video competition to mark World Malaria Day on April 25. Photojournalist Anna Surinyach won the photo section with the image shown.
Nearly half of the world’s population is at risk of malaria, according to the World Health Organization. In 2015, there were roughly 212 million malaria cases and an estimated 429,000 malaria deaths. Every two minutes a child dies from the disease.
Although increased prevention and control measures have led to a 29% reduction in malaria mortality rates globally since 2010, sub-Saharan Africa continues to carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2015, the region was home to 90% of malaria cases and 92% of malaria deaths.
swissinfo.ch/ts