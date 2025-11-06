Worldline Plans €500 Million Share Sale in Turnaround Bid

(Bloomberg) — Worldline SA is planning a capital increase worth €500 million ($576 million) as the embattled payments firm seeks to draw a line under a period of turmoil.

The transaction is expected to consist of a capital increase of about €110 million at a price of €2.75 per share, and a subsequent rights issue of about €390 million, Worldline said in a statement on Thursday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.

Worldline’s shares jumped as much as 16.4% on open and were trading 5.1% up, at €2.16 a piece, at 9:05 a.m. in Paris.

French lenders Bpifrance, Credit Agricole SA and BNP Paribas SA are among existing shareholders that will buy fresh shares, Worldline said in the statement. That will result in stakes of 9.6% for Bpifrance, 9.5% for Credit Agricole and 7.9% for BNP Paribas.

That would give the three French banks close to 30% in the payments firm.

Critical Infrastructure

“Worldline will be one of European players with a critical infrastructure in payment services,” BNP Paribas Chief Operating Officer Thierry Laborde said in the release, which also quoted Credit Agricole Deputy CEO Jerome Grivet.

The payments firm has been struggling to win back investor confidence after allegations were made in several investigative newspaper reports earlier this year that it turned a blind eye to fraud. The reports claimed that the firm continued to do business with high-risk customers in recent years, effectively enabling some fraudulent transactions to continue.

The transaction will be “strengthening Worldline’s financial structure at this pivotal moment,” Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Antoine Vacheron said in the release on Thursday.

Worldline’s share price hit an all-time low at €2.05 on Wednesday, giving the firm a market value of €583 million. The stock has declined precipitously over the past few years and is down about 75% this year.

The stock exchange operator SIX Group AG, which Worldline’s website lists as its biggest shareholder, won’t be participating in the capital increase, the Swiss firm said in a separate statement on Thursday. SIX also disclosed that its full-year results will include a hit of about 550 million Swiss francs ($680 million) linked to its existing stake in the French company.

The announcement from Worldline on Thursday was part of an investor day. As part of that, the firm vowed to “simplify” its operating model and achieve annual cost savings of about €210 million.

Worldline has been speaking to banks in recent weeks about ways to raise capital that could include a possible share sale, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The firm has been considering raising several hundred million euros, people familiar with the matter said.

