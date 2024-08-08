Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
X’s handling of UK riots could influence EU probe

This content was published on
1 minute

By Martin Coulter

LONDON (Reuters) – An ongoing European Commission investigation into social media platform X could take its handling of harmful content related to the recent UK riots into account, a spokesperson said.

Last month, European Union officials issued charges against X, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires very large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

While Britain has not been a member of the EU since 2020, harmful content in breach of DSA rules shared in Britain may have been seen by users in Europe, constituting a potential breach of the law.

Disinformation and calls to violence spread on social media in Britain in recent days, after far-right and anti-Muslim groups seized on the fatal stabbing of three young girls.

“What happens outside of the EU is not covered by the DSA, but what happens in the UK is visible here. If there are examples of hate speech or incitements to violence, they could be taken into account as part of our proceedings against X,” a Commission spokesperson told Reuters.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

