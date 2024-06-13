Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Yellen says larger Chinese banks wary of violating US sanctions on Russia

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Michael S. Derby and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that she believes the largest Chinese banks are mindful of U.S. sanctions against Russia and do not want to violate them, but added the U.S. will not rule out taking action if it deems it necessary.

“I think that the largest financial institutions in China have been trying to comply and have a very strong motive not to be designated,” as sanctions violators, Yellen told reporters after remarks following a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

“I’m certainty not going to say that we would not be willing to designate a large bank if we saw systematic violations,” Yellen said, adding: “The largest banks in China really, really value their correspondent banking relations.”

Yellen also told reporters that the latest round of sanctions on Russia, which are designed to put “sand in the gears” for that nation, are unlikely to cause unexpected problems.

“We’ve been in contact with our partners about this,” Yellen said of the impact of the new sanctions. “We have pre-informed our allies about it. We investigated what the consequences there might be and I think we believe it’s workable.”

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR