Yellen says US to unveil new sanctions on Russian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the U.S. will unveil strong new sanctions aimed at curbing Russia’s Ukraine war efforts, including “intermediaries in third countries that are supplying Russia with critical inputs for its military.”

Yellen said in prepared remarks for a news conference at the start of International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings that the Treasury is “working tirelessly to unlock the economic value of frozen Russian sovereign assets to aid Ukraine.”

