Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted four ships ‘linked to the US, UK and Israel’

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday that they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean “linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.”

In the first operation, “Israeli ship MSC Unific was targeted in the Arabian Sea,” Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group’s spokesperson said.

“A U.S. oil tanker Delonix” was also targeted in a second operation that was carried out in the Red Sea “for the second time this week,” he added.

The third operation targeted “U.K. landing ship Anvil Point in the Indian Ocean” and a fourth operation in the Mediterranean Sea targeted a ship that Sarea identified as the “Lucky Sailor”.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying they are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR