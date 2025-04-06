Yen, Swiss Franc Rally as Traders Seek Havens on Tariff Defiance

(Bloomberg) — The Japanese yen and Swiss franc strengthened Monday as traders sought havens after US officials expressed their defiance over trade tariffs and indicated negotiations for any rate reductions will be prolonged.

The Japanese currency climbed 1% to 145.41 per dollar and the Swiss franc climbed 0.7% as risk-off sentiment extended into a second week. The Australian dollar slumped 0.7%, leading declines among major developed market currencies.

The flight to safety is extending after US officials at the weekend gave little indication President Donald Trump is willing to back down on the reciprocal tariffs that were imposed last week. Treasury Secretary Bessent said trade issues can’t be negotiated away in a matter of days or weeks.

“If Trump keeps the hard line we will take more hits on risk,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “Deals taking months is not a good thing for global trade and probably not what investors expect from this administration which has pulled back swiftly on tariffs in recent months”

