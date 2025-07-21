Yen Advances After Japan Elections, Stocks Waver: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The yen recouped some of last week’s losses as investors weighed the extent of the defeat suffered by Japan’s ruling coalition in the weekend’s upper-house election. Asian stock markets wavered at the open.

Japan’s currency had dropped for two weeks and bond yields spiked ahead of the vote on concern a poor showing by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba would open the door to more spending and tax cuts. While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its partner lost their majority in the chamber, their final tally may be enough to keep Ishiba in the job.

“Some investors had positioned for a larger setback for the coalition and even anticipated Ishiba’s resignation,” said Akira Moroga, chief market strategist at Aozora Bank. “The unwinding of such positions, combined with relief that a political risk event has passed, contributed to the initial yen rebound.”

Japan’s currency strengthened as much as 0.7% against the dollar, before paring gains. Japanese financial markets are shut for a holiday Monday, which means there is no trading of local stocks, or cash Treasuries in Asian hours. US equity-index futures edged up in early Asian trading, while oil held a decline from Friday.

Ishiba said he intends to stay on despite the defeat. Traders are focused on how the political uncertainty may play out as the first time since 1955 that a leader from the storied Japanese party will govern the country without a majority in at least one of the legislative bodies.

“Uncertainty usually tends to favor the yen, at least initially,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. “Overall, the election outcome is not good news for Japanese assets and we would look to fade yen strength.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump pushed back on a report that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advised that markets would react badly if he fired Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

“Powell’s removal as Fed Chair remains unlikely, and even in such a scenario, it is hard to see the other governors voting for cuts if the economic backdrop didn’t warrant them,” Barclays strategists including Themistoklis Fiotakis wrote in a note to clients. “Outside of this headline noise, there have been signs of dollar consolidation, perhaps as a reflection of a changing reaction function to tariffs by markets.”

On tariffs, European Union envoys are set to meet as early as this week to formulate a plan for measures to respond to a possible no-deal scenario with Trump, whose tariff negotiating position is seen to have stiffened ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1626

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 148.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1803 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $116,963.51

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,725.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.42%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.525%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,353.46 an ounce

