Yen Drops, Japan’s Stocks Rise as Ishiba to Depart: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The yen dropped and Japanese stocks advanced after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced over the weekend that he intends to step down.

The currency slid as much as 0.7% against the dollar on concern the political instability will make it less likely the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates. Japanese stocks rose due to the positive tailwind of a weaker yen and a potential increase in government stimulus. The nation’s 10-year bonds edged lower.

Ishiba’s plan to resign following weeks of calls for his departure ends a tenure marred by bruising election results and leaves markets in limbo over Japan’s fiscal direction. His exit also heightens investor uncertainty in the weeks ahead until a new leader emerges.

“Markets are concerned that the next LDP leader will lean more towards fiscal expansion,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “The bottom line is the yen will remain under downward pressure in the near term.”

Oil edged higher after OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise production at a modest rate next month. Crude futures had slumped last week on signs the output boost was coming.

US equity futures rose up in early Monday trading. The benchmark S&P 500 Index slid Friday after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report ratcheted up fears of a rapidly cooling labor market. Australian stocks fell in early trading, tracking moves on Wall Street.

Treasuries ticked lower after rallying Friday on increased bets for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. The US two-year yield rose one basis point to 3.52%, paring Friday’s eight basis point drop. Australian bonds opened higher following Friday’s gain in Treasuries.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index crept higher after falling 0.4% on Friday.

The dollar may retest its year-to-date lows, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. “Given the focus on the labor market in FOMC chair Powell’s recent speech, market participants may increase pricing of a 50 basis point cut to the Funds rate next week.”

Traders will be looking to Chinese trade data later Monday to gauge the impact of US trade war on exports and the broader economy. China’s bond market may also be in focus after the Financial Times reported officials are considering allowing Russian energy firms to resume issuing yuan-denominated notes.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:32 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1707 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 148.48 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1280 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6551 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $111,145.54 Ether rose 0.3% to $4,314.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.10% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.580% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.19 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Mia Glass.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.