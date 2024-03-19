Yen Drops on BOJ’s Dovish Tone, US Futures Decline: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The yen weakened after the Bank of Japan brought an end to the world’s last negative interest rate policy and emphasized that financial conditions will remain easy.

The BOJ’s first hike in 17 years had been widely expected and Governor Kazuo Ueda struck a neutral tone at a news conference, saying there’s still a chance its inflation goal will not be hit. While the central bank scrapped its yield curve control program, it also pledged to keep buying long-term government debt.

Japanese bonds gained and the Topix closed at the highest since 1990. The yen slid 0.8% versus the dollar to 150.37.

“A well-flagged decision from the BOJ helped avoid turmoil in financial markets and reflects the power of strong communication,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “The BOJ’s commentary suggests that it expects accommodative conditions to persist for sometime, which is a signal that concurrent rate rises are unlikely.”

Elsewhere, the dollar strengthened and Treasuries were little changed. European shares opened flat and US contracts pointed to a lower start on Wall Street after Monday’s tech-driven bounce.

Wall Street is gearing up for more insights on the Federal Reserve’s resolve to ease as central banks set policy for almost half the global economy. Investors will also be focused on the US central bank’s projections — the dot plot — to gauge how many rate cuts policymakers are expecting to deliver this year.

“We are seeing increasingly the risk move toward lesser cuts over the course of the year,” Fahd Iqbal, chief investment officer for Middle East at UBS Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was set for the weakest level in about two weeks, while the nation’s stocks rose for a second day after the Reserve Bank of Australia held policy rates at a 12-year high.

Key events this week:

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Tuesday

US housing starts, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:02 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0855

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 150.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2115 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2701

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.3% to $64,460.34

Ether fell 4.6% to $3,346.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.08%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $86.68 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,155.84 an ounce

