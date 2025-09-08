Yen Falls, Japan’s Stocks Gain as Ishiba to Depart: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The yen fell and Japanese stocks advanced after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he intends to step down. Asian stocks rose as traders boosted bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Japan’s currency slid 0.5% against the dollar on concern the political instability will reduce the prospect of the Bank of Japan raising rates. Japanese stocks rallied thanks to the positive tailwind from the weaker yen and a potential increase in government stimulus.

Ishiba’s plan to resign — announced on the weekend — followed election setbacks in which his Liberal Democratic Party lost its majorities in both houses of parliament. His exit heightens investor uncertainty in the weeks ahead until a new leader emerges.

“Markets are concerned that the next LDP leader will lean more towards fiscal expansion,” said Carol Kong, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “The bottom line is the yen will remain under downward pressure in the near term.”

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained 1.2%, while the broader Topix advanced 0.9%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of regional equities rose 0.3%.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“FX traders will need to consider the risk of jawboning from US officials if the yen weakens too quickly. Although traders will be expecting a delay to the next BOJ rate hike amid political uncertainty, the flip side is a weaker dollar as the Fed will be expected to at least discuss a 50-bp rate cut this month after the soft US jobs data.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Investor sentiment across Asia was bolstered after Friday’s US jobs report boosted expectations that the Fed will cut rates at each of its remaining three meetings this year. US equity futures ticked higher after the S&P 500 Index had dropped 0.3% on Friday.

Tech shares were among the best performers in Asia, with Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest contributors to the regional index. Pop Mart International Group slumped as some investors took profit following a more than 200% rally this year after the stock was included into key Hong Kong indexes.

“Global equities still remain around record highs and investors are ostensibly treating the slowdown as a ‘bad news is good news’ scenario because of expected rate cuts,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “The flow is going into tech names which are ‘growthier in nature’ with cyclicals sold on the prospect of a weaker US economy.”

Bonds from Australia to Indonesia rose after Friday’s rally in Treasuries. Still, US debt retraced some of Friday’s gains in Asian trading, with the yield on two-year notes climbing two basis points to 3.53%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The dollar may retest its year-to-date lows, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. “Given the focus on the labor market in FOMC chair Powell’s recent speech, market participants may increase pricing of a 50 basis-point cut to the Funds rate next week.”

Meantime, European stock futures edged higher, while French government bond futures were little changed ahead of Monday’s confidence vote in Parliament, when François Bayrou is likely to lose his premiership.

In commodities, oil gained after OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise production at a modest rate next month. Crude futures had slumped last week on signs the output boost was coming. Gold traded near Friday’s record high.

Some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 1:25 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.2% Japan’s Topix rose 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1711 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 148.17 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1314 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $111,107.15 Ether rose 0.1% to $4,306.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.10% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.570% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62.60 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,582.96 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Mia Glass.

