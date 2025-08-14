Yen Gains as Bessent Expects BOJ Hike, Stocks Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The yen rose the most in almost two weeks after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expected Japan to raise interest rates to tame inflation. Asian stocks declined after a three-day rally.

Japan’s currency advanced as much as 0.7% versus the dollar as Bessent said the Bank of Japan is falling behind the curve in addressing inflation and he expected it to hike rates. A gauge of the dollar fell for a third day as Bessent also pushed for the Federal Reserve to ease policy. Other Asian currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit also strengthened.

The stronger yen sent the Nikkei-225 Stock Average down 1.3%, dragging the region’s equity gauge lower. Technology shares declined while Chinese indexes advanced. Bitcoin reached an all-time high and gold rose.

“When Bessent talks, markets listen, and now he wants a stronger yen,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “At least in recent days, the market is seemingly taking more notice on Bessent’s words, with an underlying theme of pushing the dollar down.”

Bessent’s remarks on the BOJ stand out as a rare instance of admonishing policy decisions by a foreign central bank. In an interview with Bloomberg Surveillance Wednesday, he also added to the external pressure on the Fed by making his most explicit demand yet for US policymakers to execute a cycle of cuts.

Bessent — who suggested the Fed’s benchmark rate ought to be at least 1.5 percentage points lower than it is now — said officials might have cut rates if they’d been aware of the revised data on the labor market that came out a couple of days after the latest meeting.

“We could go into a series of rate cuts here, starting with a 50 basis-point rate cut in September,” he said.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee last month led by Chair Jerome Powell kept its benchmark in a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

“There is scope for the FOMC to take a more dovish tone next year, particularly if Powell chooses to give up his position as governor once his stint as chair comes to an end,” Jane Foley, strategist at Rabobank in London, wrote in a note.

On Japan, Bessent said the BOJ is going to be hiking rates as the country needs to get “inflation problem under control.”

In the latest Bloomberg survey of economists watching the BOJ, around 42% of respondents said they expected a hike in October, with a third expecting a move in January. The BOJ is expected to stand pat when it next sets policy on Sept. 19.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

Currency markets just got a fresh reminder that the yen stands to benefit at least as much as its major peers from the downside bias being set in Washington for the US dollar.

Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who has also criticized the central bank for not easing rates, said he may name the next Fed chair “a little bit early” and added that he was down to three or four potential candidates as he looks for a successor to Powell.

A report on producer prices due Thursday will offer insights on additional categories that feed directly into the Fed’s preferred price gauge — which is scheduled for later this month.

Also in Asia, technology shares dragged with MSCI’s technology index falling 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and SK Hynix Inc. led chip shares lower while Tencent Holdings gained after its results beat estimates.

Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions remained on edge after the US president warned he would impose “very severe consequences” if Vladimir Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire agreement later this week, following a call with European leaders ahead of his meeting with the Russian president.

Corporate News:

Tencent shares rose after the Chinese internet giant beat estimates in all reporting segments with sales growing at the fastest pace in four years. Apple is plotting its artificial intelligence comeback with an ambitious slate of new devices, including robots, a lifelike version of Siri, a smart speaker with a display and home-security cameras. Cisco Systems, the largest maker of machines that run computer networks and the internet, gave a cautious forecast for the current fiscal year, even as sales from artificial intelligence projects begin to pick up. Oracle is cutting jobs in its closely watched cloud unit, the latest company taking steps to control costs amid heavy spending on AI infrastructure. CoreWeave’s shares tumbled after the cloud-computing provider reported a wider quarterly loss and gave a disappointing earnings outlook Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:25 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1702 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.67 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1734 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $123,658.8 Ether rose 0.9% to $4,762.59 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.515% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.20% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $62.93 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson and Toby Alder.

