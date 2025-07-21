Yen Gains on Japan Election, Asian Stocks Retreat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The yen recouped some of last week’s losses as investors weighed the extent of the defeat suffered by Japan’s ruling coalition in the weekend’s upper-house election. Asian shares dropped for the first time in three days.

Japan’s currency strengthened as much as 0.7% against the dollar, before paring gains. The yen had dropped for two weeks and bond yields spiked ahead of the vote on concern a poor showing by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba would open the door to more spending and tax cuts. While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its partner lost their majority in the chamber, their final tally may be enough to keep Ishiba in the job.

“Some investors had positioned for a larger setback for the coalition and even anticipated Ishiba’s resignation,” said Akira Moroga, chief market strategist at Aozora Bank. “The unwinding of such positions, combined with relief that a political risk event has passed, contributed to the initial yen rebound.”

Elsewhere, shares in Hong Kong edged up while the regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.1%. US equity-index futures edged up 0.1%. Oil held its decline while a gauge of the dollar was flat.

Japan’s markets are shut for a holiday Monday, which means there is no trading of local stocks, or cash Treasuries in Asian hours. Japanese stock futures edged lower.

Ishiba said he intends to stay on despite the defeat. Traders are focused on how the political uncertainty may play out as this is the first time since 1955 that a leader from the storied Japanese party will govern the country without a majority in at least one of the legislative bodies.

“Uncertainty usually tends to favor the yen, at least initially,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. “Overall, the election outcome is not good news for Japanese assets and we would look to fade yen strength.”

The election outcome dents Japan’s appeal to global investors, at least in the short term, said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

“As investors digest the political ramifications, risk appetite could fade further,” she said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump pushed back on a report that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advised that markets would react badly if he fired Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell’s removal as Fed Chair remains unlikely, and even in such a scenario, it is hard to see the other governors voting for cuts if the economic backdrop didn’t warrant them, Barclays strategists including Themistoklis Fiotakis wrote in a note to clients.

On tariffs, European Union envoys are set to meet as early as this week to formulate a plan for measures to respond to a possible no-deal scenario with Trump, whose tariff negotiating position is seen to have stiffened ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline. Trump also said he’s nearing an announcement on a couple of “big” trade deals.

Also, China boosted shipments of rare earth magnets in June — including to the US — after a global supply squeeze that threatened factory closures and inflamed trade tensions.

Corporate Highlights:

Chinese cement stocks gain as Morgan Stanley cited benefits from the nation’s 1.2 trillion yuan ($167 billion) planned investment in hydro project in Tibet. China’s government bond futures tumbled, with the 30-year contracts slumping as much as 0.5% to the lowest since early June.

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog is investigating a data leak affecting about 419,000 customers of Louis Vuitton.

Alaska Airlines is seeking a ground stop for all its mainline and Horizon aircraft, according to FAA advisory.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:09 p.m. Tokyo time

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1626

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1821 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $118,397.33

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,760.84

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $67.51 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Issei Hazama, Alice French, Winnie Hsu and Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.