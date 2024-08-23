Yen Rises on Hawkish BOJ, Powell’s Speech in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The yen rose after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled it’s still on the path to raise interest rates. Asian equities erased losses with a boost from Chinese shares, as traders wait on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech later Friday.

The Japanese currency rose as much as 0.7% versus the dollar, while government bond futures fell and the Topix gained. In replies to lawmakers, Ueda said the BOJ’s stance hadn’t changed, provided inflation and economic data continue in line with its forecasts. The comments come after his deputy had sought to reassure investors that further hikes would also depend on the state of the market, after the central bank’s increase in July trigger a massive selloff in global equities.

Ueda’s comments in parliament “put an end to speculation that the BOJ could back off from hiking again due to the market turmoil seen,” said Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo Markets. “Keeping the door open for further rate hikes is positive for yen and negative for stocks at the margin.”

Earlier, Japanese inflation data exceeded forecasts. Consumer prices in July rose 2.8% from a year earlier, the same as the prior month and higher than the 2.7% expected by economists.

Chinese shares gained, helping a regional stock index erase earlier losses. The country will speed up purchasing of unsold homes and turn them into affordable housing, Vice Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Dong Jianguo said.

Equities in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia declined, echoing Thursday’s selloff in US stocks where both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes retreated.

Elsewhere, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shareholders have approved a plan to upgrade its Hong Kong listing to primary status on Aug. 28, a maneuver expected to attract billions of dollars in investment from mainland China. Meanwhile, shares of Chinese companies NetEase, Baidu and Bilibili dropped as these tech firms reported weak earnings.

BP Plc has acquired a stake in the subsidiary of Zhejiang Jiaao Enprotech Stock Co., a Chinese sustainable jet fuel company, for 350 million yuan ($49 million), giving the oil major a foothold in one of the world’s biggest aviation markets.

The focus is now on Powell’s address later Friday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. The 10-year Treasury yield was steady at 3.85%, while the policy-sensitive two-year yield dropped one basis point to 3.99%. The latter has fallen six basis points this week. An index of dollar strength slipped after a Thursday advance.

Heading into the Jackson Hole meeting, “it can be a very high bar for Powell to out-dove markets,” said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “But at the same time, I doubt many are expecting him to do that — so as long as there is no hawkish surprise from his speech, markets are happy to continue trading the Goldilocks thematic, i.e. fading rallies in USD”

Swaps traders pulled back marginally their expectations for US rate cuts this year, though still broadly priced in almost 100 basis points of cuts through December.

Investors waded through a raft of remarks from US policymakers, with Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid saying he wants to see more data before supporting cuts. His Boston counterpart Susan Collins said “a gradual, methodical pace” is likely to be appropriate. Her comments were echoed by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in a CNBC interview.

“The script is clear — the Fed is going to ease in September, but no one is portraying a desire to ease 50 basis points at this time,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities.

On the economic front, the latest figures were mixed. Jobless claims data showed the labor market is cooling only gradually — rather than rapidly slowing amid elevated rates. US manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace this year. And existing-home sales increased for the first time in five months.

In commodities, oil headed for a weekly loss — after hitting the lowest close since January midweek — on a challenging demand outlook, sinking product prices, and US efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Friday

Jerome Powell speaks in Jackson Hole, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 1:47 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1127

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 145.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1391 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6722

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $60,654.46

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,636.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.85%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.900%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.13 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,493.27 an ounce

