Yields Rise After BOJ Hike as Stocks Tick Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bond yields rose across the globe after the Bank of Japan lifted its key interest rate to the highest level in more than three decades and signaled that more hikes could be in the offing. US stock futures nudged higher.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed to the highest level since 1999 after the central bank hiked rates by an expected quarter-point to 0.75%, with the BOJ making clear that the tightening cycle will continue if the economy tracks its outlook.

The move set off losses in bonds almost everywhere, with benchmark US Treasury yields advancing two basis points to 4.14%. Germany’s 30-year yield extended its rise after trading near the highest level since 2011 in recent days.

Despite the rise in yields, the yen led losses among major currencies against a stronger dollar, as traders were left disappointed by the lack of clear guidance on when BOJ officials might tighten policy again.

“The market has not seen clear signs just yet of the pace or scope of BOJ rate hikes,” said Felix Ryan, a strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. in Sydney. “The yen will still lag on G-10 crosses in the coming year as rate differentials remain unfavorable.”

In equity markets, futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the previous session’s rebound. Thursday’s gains weren’t enough to make up for days of losses, leaving the benchmark on track for its first back-to-back weekly decline since June. Nasdaq futures advanced 0.3% after the main gauge logged its biggest jump this month.

Traders will also be watching the largest options-expiry day on record, with more than $7 trillion of notional open interest set to roll off the US options market.

In commodities, oil headed for a second weekly loss despite tensions around a US naval blockade of sanctioned tankers calling at Venezuela, with futures weighed down by expectations for a global surplus. Brent has slipped more than 2% this week.

Precious metals remained in favor. Platinum was above $1,930 an ounce, on track for a seventh day of gains and close to the highest level since 2008. The surge has come as the London market shows signs of tightening, with banks parking metal in the US to insure against the risk of tariffs.

Corporate Highlights:

BBVA SA said it will carry out its largest share buyback ever as it seeks to draw a line under its failed bid for Banco Sabadell SA. Nike Inc. shares sank after the company warned that sales will decline this quarter amid persistent weakness in China and at its Converse brand. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew told employees that the social media app’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., signed binding agreements to create a US joint venture majority-owned by American investors. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. jumped in its Mumbai trading debut after an initial public offering that raised 106 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), potentially marking the year’s final major listing. Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:25 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1713 The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 156.80 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0358 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3376 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $87,825.74 Ether rose 4.3% to $2,949.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.51% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $59.61 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,323.63 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

