young parliamentarians Environment tops the list of youth concerns

...
young people sitting in parliament

Some participants at the "youth session" in the national parliament in 2017.

(Keystone)

As part of a campaign to raise youth interest in the political system, the Swiss Federation of Youth Parliaments has submitted 14 policy ideas proposed by under-25-year-olds to the Federal Parliament.

The ideas were gathered earlier this spring as part of the “Change Switzerland” project. A total of 300 propositions were received online, of which 14 will now be taken up by legislators in Bern.

Although the ideas cover a large swathe of themes, the environment was central to young people’s concerns: 20% of the overall propositions dealt with this issue, and a third of those accepted.

For example, Green representative from Geneva Lisa Mazzone – a highly-sought-after figure for applicants – has chosen to push a project to create a logo that would be obligatory for all products containing palm oil.

Other successful ideas include the promotion of more electric vehicles in cities, cheaper train travel, marriage for all, and a project to eliminate customs taxes.

The issue of equal pay for men and women – another high priority for youth – was not taken up by any parliamentarian.

Overall, the ideas were submitted mostly by German speakers (88%), with the contributions from ‘Latin Switzerland’ slightly down on last year; 10% were in French, 2% in Italian.

4 There are 4 comments on this article.

