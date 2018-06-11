As part of a campaign to raise youth interest in the political system, the Swiss Federation of Youth Parliaments has submitted 14 policy ideas proposed by under-25-year-olds to the Federal Parliament.
The ideas were gathered earlier this spring as part of the “Change Switzerland” project. A total of 300 propositions were received online, of which 14 will now be taken up by legislators in Bern.
Although the ideas cover a large swathe of themes, the environment was central to young people’s concerns: 20% of the overall propositions dealt with this issue, and a third of those accepted.
For example, Green representative from Geneva Lisa Mazzone – a highly-sought-after figure for applicants – has chosen to push a project to create a logo that would be obligatory for all products containing palm oil.
Other successful ideas include the promotion of more electric vehicles in cities, cheaper train travel, marriage for all, and a project to eliminate customs taxes.
The issue of equal pay for men and women – another high priority for youth – was not taken up by any parliamentarian.
Overall, the ideas were submitted mostly by German speakers (88%), with the contributions from ‘Latin Switzerland’ slightly down on last year; 10% were in French, 2% in Italian.
