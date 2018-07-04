Switzerland are out of the World Cup - though not for lack of support, as we saw from the pictures and messages you sent us from around the globe. You showed us how you supported the Swiss team, wherever you are.
From large-screen cinemas, to Swiss flags, cuddly bears and of course, the team t-shirt, Switzerland was cheered on from far outside Swiss borders.
Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Sweden in the knockout round was a disappointment for Switzerland's many supporters, some of whom thought the squad deserved to go further.
No matter the end result, some Swiss abroad still think the Swiss players gave their best.
It was a big disappointment for others, who questioned the team's performance.
For Switzerland's large foreign population, or Swiss with roots in different countries however, the World Cup dream lives on.
