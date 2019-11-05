(Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud)

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies seem to be all over the news, but is this a flash-in-the-pan gimmick or a real digital service that can impact on the lives of ordinary people?

People have been asking us what it all means, so we'd like to give you the opportunity to send in your own questions. What is blockchain's value proposition? Why should I cash in my "real" money for cryptocurrencies? Who or what is behind blockchain?

We'll do our best to reveal the potential value and pitfalls of this much-hyped technology.

