Zelenskiy, on long-range strike reports, says missiles will speak for themselves

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the missiles would “speak for themselves”, after reports that Washington had granted Kyiv permission to conduct strikes deeper into Russia with U.S.-made missiles.

Two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision revealed the significant reversal of Washington’s policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict earlier on Sunday.

“Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to take appropriate actions. But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves,” he said in his evening address.

