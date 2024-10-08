Zelenskiy: Ukraine maintaining sufficient pressure on Russian forces in Kursk region

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces were maintaining sufficient pressure on Russian troops in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a mass incursion in August.

“Fighting is now going on in Kursk region for a third month and we are maintaining the necessary pressure on Russia in this sector,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after a meeting with senior commanders.

Ukrainian forces seized dozens of villages in Kursk region, on Russia’s border with Ukraine, though Moscow says some of the territory has since been recaptured. Russian troops, in the meantime, are advancing in areas in Donetsk region to the south, the main focal point of Moscow’s Ukraine campaign.