Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Zelenskiy: Ukraine maintaining sufficient pressure on Russian forces in Kursk region

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces were maintaining sufficient pressure on Russian troops in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a mass incursion in August.

“Fighting is now going on in Kursk region for a third month and we are maintaining the necessary pressure on Russia in this sector,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after a meeting with senior commanders.

Ukrainian forces seized dozens of villages in Kursk region, on Russia’s border with Ukraine, though Moscow says some of the territory has since been recaptured. Russian troops, in the meantime, are advancing in areas in Donetsk region to the south, the main focal point of Moscow’s Ukraine campaign.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
206 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR