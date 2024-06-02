Zelenskiy Asks Asia Leaders to Join Summit to End Russia’s War

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Asian leaders to join a summit this month to discuss his country’s peace blueprint, arguing that forging a path to end Russia’s war would help alleviate global instability.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore on Sunday, Zelenskiy said by taking part of the summit hosted by Switzerland, Asian leaders will be involved in the global defense and be united against the war. The event will cover nuclear weapons, food security and the release of prisoners of war.

“After the peace summit, when the global majority agrees on the common understandings and steps, the relevant parties will pass these to Russia, aiming for an outcome similar to the grain initiative,” Zelenskiy told the forum.

Read more: First Grain Ship Since July Leaves Ukrainian Black Sea Port

Zelenskiy’s rare trip to Asia comes as Russia’s invasion is in its third year. Ukraine’s economy needs all its grains and oilseeds to reach the global markets and Zelenskiy wants to ensure the safety of the unilateral Black Sea shipping passage.

The Ukrainian president has stepped up his international visits since last week just as Russia built up troop formations near Ukraine’s northeast border and increased air attacks. He wants to secure support among foreign leaders, including the so-called Global South, for the June 15-16 summit.

Over 100 countries have confirmed their participation, Zelenskiy said. Switzerland has scheduled the Ukraine conference on the heels of a meeting of the Group of Seven in Borgo Egnazia, Italy.

Several G-7 leaders plan to join but President Joe Biden is not slated to be there, Bloomberg News reported, while China has signaled it won’t be attending.

Read more: Zelenskiy Implores Biden, Xi to Attend Summit as Russia Ramps Up

Instead, China together with Brazil are calling for an international conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine to discuss proposals to halt the war, throwing up an alternative to the push by Kyiv for its own Western-backed peace plan.

“Unfortunately, there are also attempts to disrupt the summit,” Zelenskiy said in Singapore. “We do not want to believe that this was a desire for monopolistic power in the world, to deny the global community the opportunity to decide on war and peace.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.