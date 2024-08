Zelenskiy briefs Germany’s Scholz on battlefield situation

reuters_tickers

KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he briefed Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday on the battlefield situation after Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region and that they discussed the need for air defence and armoured vehicles.

Scholz in the call reaffirmed his “continued and unwavering solidarity” with the wartime nation, a German government spokesperson said.