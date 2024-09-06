Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zelenskiy calls on allies to lift restrictions on long-range strikes in Russia

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday urged military allies to ignore Moscow’s “red lines” and allow Kyiv to use long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

“We need to have these long-range capabilities not only on the … territory of Ukraine but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” he said at a meeting of the Ramstein group of some 50 nations which supply arms to Ukraine.

It was the first time that Zelenskiy joined the gathering of defence ministers at the U.S. air base Ramstein in western Germany.

