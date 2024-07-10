Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zelenskiy expects decisions on more F-16s for Ukraine on Wednesday

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expected Ukraine’s allies to take a decision on Wednesday to pledge more F-16s to help Kyiv’s war effort.

Zelenskiy made the remark during a video address posted on Telegram during NATO’s summit.

“Today we continue to work in Washington. There will be, in particular, a decision on F-16s very soon. We are increasing the number of aircraft available to Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine has long been pushing its allies to supply F-16s to enhance its defences from long-range Russian missile strikes.

The first jets from the Netherlands and Denmark are already on their way to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy said earlier that the agreed number of F-16s was not enough and that Ukraine needed at least 128 jets to confront Russia.

