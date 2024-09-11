Zelenskiy says ‘victory plan’ could push Russia to end war diplomatically

KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday his “victory plan” that he wants to present to U.S. President Joe Biden this month would strengthen Kyiv and have a “psychological” impact that could push Russia to end its war diplomatically.

Speaking at Kyiv’s annual Crimean Platform event, the Ukrainian leader said it was important that Ukraine presented the plan to its allies before a second international summit on peace in Ukraine that he wants to hold later this year.

“If partners support it (the plan), it will make it easier for Ukraine to force Russia to end the war,” he said.