Zelenskiy says battlefield situation ‘creates opportunity’ to bring an end to war in 2025

1 minute

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that the battlefield situation ‘creates opportunity’ to take steps to end the war in Ukraine no later than 2025.

“In October, November and December we have chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice – choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025,” he told the Ukraine-South East Europe summit in Dubrovnik.