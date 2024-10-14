Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Zelenskiy says he was briefed on N.Korean ‘involvement’ in Ukraine war

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had been briefed about North Korea’s involvement in the war in his country and Russia’s plans for this autumn and winter.

North Korea, a burgeoning Kremlin ally, has supplied ballistic missiles and ammunition rounds to Russia, which Moscow’s forces have used in their war in Ukraine, Kyiv says.

The Ukrainian leader gave his latest update on Russian-North Korean cooperation in a nightly address to the nation, in which he said he had met top Kyiv officials earlier to hear reports.

“Among the most important was the report of the intelligence services … on the intentions of the Russians for the autumn and winter. Everything was quite detailed. The actual involvement of North Korea in the war,” he said.

He provided no further information. It came a day after he said, also without elaborating, that North Korea had transferred personnel to the Russian armed forces.

Reuters could not independently verify the statement.

South Korea’s Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said last week that “there was a high possibility” that North Korea could deploy troops to help Russia. The Kremlin dismissed that statement as “fake news”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR