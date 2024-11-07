Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zelenskiy says N.Korean troops have suffered losses in clashes with Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday North Korean troops had suffered casualties in combat with Kyiv’s forces and that some of the 11,000 troops sent to Russia’s Kursk region had taken part in fighting.

The Ukrainian leader, speaking at a news conference at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, said he believed that more North Korean troops would be deployed on Russia’s side unless action was taken in response.

