Zelenskiy says Ukraine is boosting its forces in east to resist Russian advance

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday his forces understood what Moscow was attempting to do on the Pokrovsk front in eastern Ukraine, scene of Russian advances, and that Kyiv was strengthening its forces accordingly.

In a televised address, Zelenskiy urged Kyiv’s partners to keep to the agreed timetable for supplying munitions to the Ukrainian military. He said the attack Ukraine launched on Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6 was continuing, and that his forces controlled some areas, but gave no further details.

