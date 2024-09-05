Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zelenskiy to attend Ramstein meeting, push for long-range missiles, Spiegel says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in a meeting of the so-called Ramstein group of nations supplying arms to Ukraine on Friday, German magazine Spiegel reported.

Zelenskiy is expected to push for more weapons deliveries, in particular long-range missiles and more air defences, during the gathering of defence ministers at the sprawling U.S. air base Ramstein in western Germany, Spiegel said on Thursday.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States gathered like-minded nations at Ramstein, establishing a group of now some 50 nations that meet regularly to match Kyiv’s arms requests with pledges of donors.

