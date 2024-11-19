Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zelenskiy urges Germany to support Ukraine’s longer-range strike capabilities

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday it was time for Germany to support Ukraine’s longer-range strike capabilities against Russia.

The U.S. administration this week approved Ukraine’s use of ATACMS missiles deeper inside Russia, officials said, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to lower his military’s threshold for a nuclear strike.

“I think after statements about nuclear weapons, it is also time for Germany to support corresponding decisions,” Zelenskiy said during a briefing in Kyiv with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who held an hour-long call with Putin last week, has been hesitant to provide long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, fuelling frustration in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy’s remark came as a Ukrainian official source confirmed that Kyiv’s military had used the U.S.-supplied system to attack an arsenal in Russia’s Bryansk region on Tuesday.

