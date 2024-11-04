Zelenskiy voices solidarity with Moldova’s Sandu after her election win

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Moldova’s Maia Sandu on her presidential election victory and reaffirmed Kyiv’s commitment to jointly work on a common goal towards European Union membership.

Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent who has accelerated Moldova’s push to leave Moscow’s orbit, claimed victory in Sunday’s closely-fought runoff, defeating Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people I expressed our solidarity with the European choice of the Moldovan people,” Zelenskiy said on the social media platform X following a phone conversation with Sandu.

Zelenskiy said he had coordinated the “next steps” on the EU accession path with Sandu.

The Central Electoral Commission said Sandu, a former World Bank adviser, had won 55.3% of the vote. However she owed her victory to Moldova’s large expatriate electorate, picking up more than 80% support among citizens living abroad, while Stoianoglo secured 51.33% within the country’s borders.

Moldovan officials have accused Russia and Moscow-backed fugitive businessman Ilan Shor of meddling in both rounds of the presidential election and also in a referendum last month on closer EU ties, which Sandu’s pro-EU camp narrowly won.

Russia denies interfering, while Shor has denied wrongdoing.