Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Zelenskiy welcomes ICC warrants for Russian military figures, hopes to see them jailed

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Russia’s former defence minister and chief of general staff for strikes on Ukrainian civilians and civilian objects.

“Every criminal involved in the planning and execution of these strikes must know that justice will be served. And we do hope to see them behind bars,” Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

“We look forward to more arrest warrants in order to deprive Russia of its sense of impunity,” he added.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR