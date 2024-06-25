Zelenskiy welcomes ICC warrants for Russian military figures, hopes to see them jailed

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Russia’s former defence minister and chief of general staff for strikes on Ukrainian civilians and civilian objects.

“Every criminal involved in the planning and execution of these strikes must know that justice will be served. And we do hope to see them behind bars,” Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

“We look forward to more arrest warrants in order to deprive Russia of its sense of impunity,” he added.