Zurich Bumps Bid for UK Specialty Insurer Beazley to £8 Billion

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Zurich Insurance Group AG increased its offer price to buy Beazley Plc to £8 billion ($11 billion) and the two firms said they have reached an “in principle agreement” over the terms of a potential deal.

The Swiss company, led by Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco, is now proposing 1,310 pence a share in cash, up from the earlier 1,280 pence offer, according to a statement Wednesday. With Beazley expected to pay its shareholders a permitted dividend of as much as 25 pence for the year ended Dec. 31, the total value would be 1,335 pence, or £8 billion, according to the statement.

The offer price, excluding the dividend, represents a premium of almost 60% to Beazley’s closing share price before the offer became public, it said. The shares of the British firm have rallied more than 40% since Jan. 19, when the approach was made public for the first time and closed at 1,160 pence on Tuesday.

Beazley’s board “has concluded that the financial terms of the proposal are at a level that it would be minded to recommend” to its shareholders, according to the joint statement. “Zurich looks forward to commencing its confirmatory due diligence on Beazley and working with Beazley towards a binding offer announcement.”

It is the sixth bid Zurich has made over the past year for the London-listed company. Beazley rejected the previous offer, saying it materially undervalued the company, adding it was even lower than an earlier offer of 1,315 pence in June.

