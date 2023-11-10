Zurich High Court evacuated again by new bomb threat

A number of Swiss public buildings have been at the centre of bomb threats. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Another bomb threat has been received at the Zurich High Court. The building was evacuated and cordoned off on Friday morning.

This content was published on November 10, 2023 - 13:33

Keystone/SDA

A little over two weeks ago there was a threat against the higher court.

At the request of Keystone-SDA, the Zurich cantonal police confirmed a corresponding report from the “Tages-Anzeiger”. According to the cantonal police, the Zurich City Police and the Zurich Forensic Institute are also involved in the operation on site.

The high court was also evacuated on October 24 because of a bomb threat. No bomb was found at that time. The next day, police arrested a 44-year-old Swiss man who is suspected of being the author of the threat.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative