Zurich High Court evacuated again by new bomb threat
Another bomb threat has been received at the Zurich High Court. The building was evacuated and cordoned off on Friday morning.
A little over two weeks ago there was a threat against the higher court.
At the request of Keystone-SDA, the Zurich cantonal police confirmed a corresponding report from the “Tages-Anzeiger”. According to the cantonal police, the Zurich City Police and the Zurich Forensic Institute are also involved in the operation on site.
The high court was also evacuated on October 24 because of a bomb threat. No bomb was found at that time. The next day, police arrested a 44-year-old Swiss man who is suspected of being the author of the threat.
