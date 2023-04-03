Zurich hit by weekend of violent rioting

Police say they were attacked by rioters with iron bars and Molotov cocktails. SRF-SWI

Seventeen people were arrested after a two nights of rioting at the weekend in Zurich that saw police officers attacked and one taken to hospital for treatment.

Several hundred protestors, described as left-wing extremists, went on the rampage on Sunday night. Their motive has yet to be established.

The unrest began with a rally on Saturday evening and continued the following night, said Zurich police.

Officers were attacked with iron bars, stones, pyrotechnic objects and Molotov cocktails.

Several protesters marched with banners bearing typical left-wing slogans. The riot followed unrest from the previous weekend that resulted in vandalism of property.

In February, police cleared squatters from the Koch-Areal site in Zurich, but there is no obvious link between that operation and the weekend rioting.

Three of the 17 people arrested appeared before prosecutors on Monday morning.

Police are searching for 14 more suspects who are still at large.





