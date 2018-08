Take me to Bünzen. The facade of the Road Transport hall building, a part of the Swiss Museum of Transport (@verkehrshaus) in Lucerne, Switzerland. The facade consists of over 300 Swiss traffic signs. Design by Gigon/Guyer Architects, completed in 2009. I had great fun with a bunch of igers the last two days at the #citylakemountainmeet #MyLucerne #opentodiscoverers _______________________________________________ #art_chitecture_ #arkiminimal #minimal_lookup #skyscraping_architecture #architecture_minimal #creative_architecture #lookingup_architecture #architecture #архитектура #archdaily #archilovers #passionpassport #buildingporn #thespacesilike #likesmagazine #hotshotz_architecture #neverstopexploring #ig_worldclub #1_unlimited #unlimitedcities #minimal #minimalism #huffpostgram #learnminimalism #minimalmood #designboom #inlovewithswitzerland

A post shared by Philipp Heer - architecture (@lerichti) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:59am PDT