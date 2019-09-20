Confira os indicados nas principais categorias do Emmy, considerado o Oscar da televisão, cuja premiação será realizada em uma cerimônia em Los Angeles neste domingo.

- Melhor série dramática -

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succession"

"This Is Us"

- Melhor série de comédia -

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Boneca Russa"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

- Melhor ator em série dramática -

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia "This Is Us"

- Melhor atriz em série dramática -

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House Of Cards"

- Melhor ator em série de comédia -

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "O Método Kominsky"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

- Melhor atriz em série de comédia -

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Boneca Russa"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática -

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Michael Kelly, "House Of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática -

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia -

Alan Arkin, "O Método Kominsky"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia -

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

- Melhor minissérie -

"Chernobyl"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verson"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

- Melhor filme para a TV -

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood: The Movie"

"Rei Lear"

"My Dinner with Hervé"

- Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV -

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

- Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV -

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

- Os cinco programas com mais indicações -

"Game of Thrones" - 32

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Chernobyl" - 19

"Saturday Night Live" - 18

"Barry" - 17

- As cinco plataformas de televisão com mais indicações -

HBO: 137

Netflix: 117

NBC: 58

Prime Video: 47

CBS: 43

