Lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro, cuja premiação acontece no domingo, 5 de janeiro:

- CINEMA -

Melhor filme, drama

"1917"

"O Irlandês"

"Coringa"

"Dois Papas"

"História de um Casamento"

Melhor filme, musical ou comédia

"Meu Nome é Dolemite"

"Entre Facas e Segredos"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Melhor ator, drama

Adam Driver, "História de um Casamento"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Coringa"

Antonio Banderas, "Dor e Glória"

Christian Bale, "Ford v. Ferrari"

Jonathan Pryce, "Dois Papas"

Melhor atriz, drama

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "História de um Casamento"

Saoirse Ronan, "Adoráveis Mulheres"

Charlize Theron, "O Escândalo"

Melhor ator, musical ou comédia

Daniel Craig, "Entre Facas e Segredos"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Meu Nome é Dolemite"

Melhor atriz, musical ou comédia

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Ana de Armas, "Enfre Facas e Segredos"

Cate Blanchett, "Cadê Você, Bernadette?"

Beanie Feldstein, "Fora de Série"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Al Pacino, "O Irlandês"

Brad Pitt, "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"

Tom Hanks, "Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança"

Joe Pesci, "O Irlandês"

Anthony Hopkins, "Dois Papas"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Kathy Bates, "O Caso Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "O Relatório"

Laura Dern, "História de um Casamento"

Jennifer Lopez, "As Golpistas"

Margot Robbie, "O Escândalo"

Melhor diretor

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasita"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Coringa"

Martin Scorsese, "O Irlandês"

Quentin Tarantino, "Era uma Vez em... Hollywood"

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

"Parasita"

"The Farewell"

"Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas"

"Les Miserables"

"Dor e Glória"

Meçhor filme de animação

"Toy Story 4"

"Frozen II"

"Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3"

"Link Perdido"

"O Rei Leão"

- TELEVISÃO -

Melhor série, drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Melhor ator, drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Melhor atriz, drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Melhor ator de série de comédia ou musical

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Melhor atriz de série de comédia ou musical

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Melhor minissérie limitada ou filme para TV

"Catch 22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para TV

Christopher Abbott, "Catch 22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

