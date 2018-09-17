Veja a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2018
Os atores Samira Wiley (D) e Ryan Eggold apresentam os indicados ao Emmy 2018(afp_tickers)
"Game of Thrones" possui o maior número de indicações, 22, para o Emmy Awards 2018, que será entregue nesta segunda-feira Los Angeles.
"Atlanta" lidera entre as séries de comédia, com 16 indicações, enquanto "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", foi indicada 18 vezes na categoria de minissérie.
A seguir, a lista dos principais indicados à 60a. edição do Emmy, o Oscar da televisão americana:
Melhor série dramática:
"The Americans"
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Thing 2"
Melhor ator em série dramática:
Jason Bateman, por Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, por This Is Us
Ed Harris, por Westworld
Matthew Rhys, por The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, por This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, por Westworld
Melhor atriz em série dramática:
Claire Foy, por The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, por Killing Eve
Keri Russell, por The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld Tatiana Maslany, por Orphan Black
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, por Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, por Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, por Homeland
David Harbour, por Stranger Things
Matt Smith, por The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática:
Lena Headey, por Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, por Stranger Things 2
Vanessa Kirby, por The Crown
Yvonne Strahovsi, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, por Westworld
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática:
F. Murray Abraham, por Homeland
Cameron Britton, por Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, por The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, por This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, por This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, por Westworld
Melhor atriz convidada de série dramática:
Diana Rigg, por Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Viola Davis, por Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, por The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Melhor série cômica:
"Atlanta"
"Barry"
"Black-ish"
"Glow"
"The marvelous mrs. Maisel"
"Curb your enthusiasm"
Melhor ator em série cômica:
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Bill Hader, por Barry
Eric McCormack, por Will & Grace
William H. Macy, por Shameless
Ted Danson, por The Good Place
Larry David, por Curb Your Enthusiasm
Melhor atriz em série cômica:
Pamelon Adlon, por Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, por Mom
Issa Rae, por Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, por Grace and Frankie
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica:
Brian Tyree Henry, por Atlanta
Henry Winkler, por Barry
Louie Anderson, por Baskets
Alec Baldwin, por Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, por Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica:
Zazie Beetz, por Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, por GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, por Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, por Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, por Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, por Saturday Night Live Alex Borstein, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullaly, por Will & Grace
Melhor ator convidado em série cômica:
Katt Williams, por Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, por Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, por Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lin-Manuel Miranda, por Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, por Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, por Saturday Night Live
Melhor atriz convidada em série cômica:
Wanda Sykes, por Black-ish
Tina Fey, por Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, por Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, por The Good Place
Jane Lynch, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Molly Shannon, por Will & Grace
Melhor minissérie:
"American Crime Story"
"Genius"
"Godless"
"Patrick Melrose"
"The alienist"
Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme:
Antonio Banderas, por Genius: Picasso Darren Criss, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Benedict Cumberbatch, por Patrick Melrose Jeff Daniels, por The Looming Tower
John Legend, por Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, por Black Mirror
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou telefilme:
Jessica Biel, por The Sinner
Laura Dern, por The Tale
Michelle Dockery, por Godless
Edie Falco, por Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, por Seven Seconds Sarah Paulson, por American Horror Story: Cult
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou telefilme:
Jeff Daniels, por Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, por Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, por Waco
Ricky Martin, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, por The LoomingTower
Finn Wittrock, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Melhor atriz convidada de série de comédia:
Adina Porter, por American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, por Nish
Merritt Wever, por Godless
Sara Bareilles, por Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Melhor reality show de competição:
The Amazing Race
America Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor programa de variedades:
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Melhor talk show:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
AFP