17 de Setembro de 2018

"Game of Thrones" possui o maior número de indicações, 22, para o Emmy Awards 2018, que será entregue nesta segunda-feira Los Angeles.

"Atlanta" lidera entre as séries de comédia, com 16 indicações, enquanto "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", foi indicada 18 vezes na categoria de minissérie.

A seguir, a lista dos principais indicados à 60a. edição do Emmy, o Oscar da televisão americana:

Melhor série dramática:

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Thing 2"

Melhor ator em série dramática:

Jason Bateman, por Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, por This Is Us

Ed Harris, por Westworld

Matthew Rhys, por The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, por This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, por Westworld

Melhor atriz em série dramática:

Claire Foy, por The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, por Killing Eve

Keri Russell, por The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld Tatiana Maslany, por Orphan Black

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, por Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, por Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, por Homeland

David Harbour, por Stranger Things

Matt Smith, por The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática:

Lena Headey, por Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, por Stranger Things 2

Vanessa Kirby, por The Crown

Yvonne Strahovsi, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, por Westworld

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática:

F. Murray Abraham, por Homeland

Cameron Britton, por Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, por The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, por This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, por This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, por Westworld

Melhor atriz convidada de série dramática:

Diana Rigg, por Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Viola Davis, por Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, por The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Melhor série cômica:

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Glow"

"The marvelous mrs. Maisel"

"Curb your enthusiasm"

Melhor ator em série cômica:

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Bill Hader, por Barry

Eric McCormack, por Will & Grace

William H. Macy, por Shameless

Ted Danson, por The Good Place

Larry David, por Curb Your Enthusiasm

Melhor atriz em série cômica:

Pamelon Adlon, por Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, por Mom

Issa Rae, por Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, por Grace and Frankie

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica:

Brian Tyree Henry, por Atlanta

Henry Winkler, por Barry

Louie Anderson, por Baskets

Alec Baldwin, por Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, por Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica:

Zazie Beetz, por Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, por GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, por Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, por Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, por Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, por Saturday Night Live Alex Borstein, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullaly, por Will & Grace

Melhor ator convidado em série cômica:

Katt Williams, por Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, por Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, por Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, por Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, por Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, por Saturday Night Live

Melhor atriz convidada em série cômica:

Wanda Sykes, por Black-ish

Tina Fey, por Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, por Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, por The Good Place

Jane Lynch, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon, por Will & Grace

Melhor minissérie:

"American Crime Story"

"Genius"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

"The alienist"

Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme:

Antonio Banderas, por Genius: Picasso Darren Criss, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Benedict Cumberbatch, por Patrick Melrose Jeff Daniels, por The Looming Tower

John Legend, por Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, por Black Mirror

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou telefilme:

Jessica Biel, por The Sinner

Laura Dern, por The Tale

Michelle Dockery, por Godless

Edie Falco, por Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, por Seven Seconds Sarah Paulson, por American Horror Story: Cult

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou telefilme:

Jeff Daniels, por Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, por Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, por Waco

Ricky Martin, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, por The LoomingTower

Finn Wittrock, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Melhor atriz convidada de série de comédia:

Adina Porter, por American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, por Nish

Merritt Wever, por Godless

Sara Bareilles, por Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, por The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Melhor reality show de competição:

The Amazing Race

America Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor programa de variedades:

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Melhor talk show:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

