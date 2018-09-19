Not Vital (b. 1948), "Sigmund Freud 6.5.1856" (2008). This two-part silver sculpture forms a portrait of Sigmund Freud based on his date of birth: a 5 x 6 x 6 cm box sits atop a plinth that measures 56 x 18 x 18 cm. It was sold for its highest estimate (CHF 40,000), confirming Vital as one of the 'safest bets' in Swiss contemporary art. Originally from Sent (canton Graubünden), Vital's practice is played out between Niger, China, the USA and Italy, but he is still committed to his native Switzerland: in 2016 he bought Schloss Tarap, a 12th century castle near his hometown, which he is transforming into an arts and music space.

