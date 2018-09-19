Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966), "Figurine de Londres I" 1965. is the first standing figure (i.e., a female figure: Giacometti's male figures are usually walking) ever offered in Switzerland. It sold for CHF 1,812,500, after eight minutes of intense bidding from 25 bidders around the world. A posthumous work, the Figurine was modelled by Alberto, cast by his brother Diego, and owned by their younger brother Bruno, from whose collection it was sold alongside further seven works by their father Giovanni.