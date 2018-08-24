Harald Szeemann: Grandfather, a pioneer like us
The current retrospective of Harald Szeemann's work comprehends also a reconstruction of the 1974 exhibition "Grossvater: ein Pionier wie wir", on view at its original site, in the apartment where Szeemann used to live on Gerechtigkeitsgasse 74, in Bern. Made exclusively with Szeemann's grandfather's spoils, a Hungarian immigrant who set a hairdresser salon on arrival in Switzerland, in 1904, the objects are arranged in themes such as family tree, roots in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, professional life, grandfather's contribution to the triumph of beauty, etc.
"When visiting memorials or making exhibitions there was always one question that fascinated me: Can life be (artificially reconstituted from objects? A one-to-one reconstruction of the [grandfather's] apartment wouldn't have done it. Grandfather's idiosyncratic sense of order needed to be broken down for display" (Harald Szeemann)