German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Hesse Minister of Social Affairs Kai Klose, German Chancellery's Chief of Staff Helge Braun and Hesse's State Premier Volker Bouffier talk to intensive care unit nurse Lena Mueller and ward physician Bjoern Kemmering during their visit to the University Hospital of Giessen and Marburg in Giessen, Germany April 14, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Frank Rumpenhorst/Pool via REUTERS

